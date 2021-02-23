Health ministry to open 38 ICU beds in Attica as pressure grows 

With hospitals in Attica caring for Covid-19 patients reaching breaking point, the Greek Ministry of Health announced on Monday it will open 38 additional beds in intensive care units by the end of the week to meet the growing demand.

As of Sunday, Attica had a total of 255 ICU beds dedicated to COVID.

Speaking at a regular briefing on the pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health Vassilis Kontozamanis, said the beds will be added in Athens’ ΚΑΤ, Ippokrateio and Evangelismos hospitals.

More than 150 patients were admitted in hospitals in Attica on Sunday alone, with the occupancy rate in COVID intensive care units approaching to 85 percent.

On Monday afternoon, the ICUs of Gennimatas, Sismanoglio, Elpis, Asklipieio and NIMTS were full.

The youngest intubated patient with coronavirus is a 20-day-old infant who is being treated in Aglaia Kyriakou’s Children Hospital.

Of the 880 new coronavirus infections announced by health authorities on Monday, 396 were reported in Attica, 85 in Thessaloniki, 65 in Achaia and 31 in Larissa.

In the same press briefing, the president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, said that heath authorities have confirmed a total of five cases of severe allergic reactions to the vaccine, which were treated.