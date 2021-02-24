NEWS CRIME

Former National Theater director given until Thursday to present testimony

former-national-theater-director-given-until-thursday-to-present-testimony
Plain-clothed policemen escort actor-director Dimitris Lignadis, center, as he arrives at a magistrate's office in Athens, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

The former artistic director of the National Theater, Dimitris Lignadis, was on Wednesday given until Thursday to prepare his testimony over two rape charges before the examining magistrate handling the case. 

His new lawyer, Alexis Kougias, also filed an objection to the procedure followed by the examining magistrate prior to his arrest, saying it was invalid.

According to his lawyer, Lignadis was not invited to provide explanations in writing or in person on the allegations and a warrant for his arrest was issued without the required conditions having been met, such as the suspect being a flight risk or having been caught in the act.

“The acts for which my client is accused do not exist. What you hear about 41 witnesses is a myth,” said Kougias, adding that “both alleged victims are Egyptians.”

 

