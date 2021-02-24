dfc-s-marchick-holds-call-with-development-minister

US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Operating Officer, David Marchick, spoke on Wednesday with Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis on new opportunities to expand DFC’s work in Greece under the Joen Biden administration, according to a DFC press release.

“This engagement reflects the strength of US-Greece relations and the importance of further deepening our countries’ partnership,” the US development agency said.

DFC added that it is “strongly committed to advancing strategic investments and supporting development and economic growth in the Aegean,” especially reinforcing energy independence and sustainability in Greece while the region faces “increasing geopolitical competition.”