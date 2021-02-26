NEWS PANDEMIC

Lockdown in Attica extended to March 8

Greek authorities extended the hard lockdown currently in place in greater Athens through March 8, as the daily number of new infections remained above 1,000 and intensive care units treating patients with Covid-19 were close to capacity.

The same restrictions will also continue to apply in the island of Kalymnos, the municipality of Evosmos, the island of Evia, and the regions of Achaia and Arcadia in the Peloponnese. 

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Friday reported 1,790 new cases, 29 deaths and 371 patients on ventilators.

