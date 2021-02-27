NEWS

Office of sports minister vandalised by terrorist supporters

office-of-sports-minister-vandalised-by-terrorist-supporters
[InTime News]

A group of unknown assailants barged into the office of Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis in Iraklio, Crete, on Friday, where they destroyed property and sprayed slogans on the walls in support of jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

In a post on social media, Avgenakis condemned the vandalism as “an act of political violence,” directed against society and parliamentary democracy. “The government will not be intimidated or blackmailed. It will remain steadfast in its defense of democracy and the rule of law,” said the deputy minister, urging all political parties to condemn the act.

Also on Friday vandals spray-painted slogans in solidarity with Koufodinas – whose health has deteriorated to a critical level after several weeks on hunger strike – on the outer walls of a high school in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri, effectively destroying its facade.

