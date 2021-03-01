Bicentennial committee donates 18 ICU beds 

The “Greece 2021″ committee on the bicentennial of the declaration of the Greek War of Independence announced on Monday it was donating 18 intensive care unit beds to the National Healthcare System.

The acquisition of the beds followed an tender for suppliers who are active in the field of ICU supplies and have proven experience and reputation in their field, the committee explained.

The difference in this donation is that the 18 beds offered are mobile, which means they can be installed in containers or transferred to the ICU of other hospitals in case of emergency.

The units will be delivered with all the equipment and consumables required to operate so that they can continue to function after the end of the pandemic.

The Ministers of Health Vassilis Kikilias and Environment Costas Skrekas, have decided to add the beds at the Papanikolaou Hospital of Thessaloniki.