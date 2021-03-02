NEWS

New border fence construction moving along

new-border-fence-construction-moving-along

A year after the crisis at the Evros land border with Turkey when thousands of migrants tried to force their way into Greece and Europe, work on the construction of a new fence is in full swing.

The reconstruction and reinforcement of the existing fence has already been completed and work is under way on the new section, which will have a total length of 27 kilometers.

Meanwhile the government has decided not to expand the capacity of the structure for the reception and detention of migrants at the Evros outpost in the wake of strong opposition by residents of the area.

Kathimerini understands there will only be a minor increase ‘for quarantine reasons’ so that it can accommodate 350 from 330 today. 

Migration Security
