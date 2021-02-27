pregnant-woman-who-self-immolated-released

An eight-month pregnant 27-year-old Afghan woman in Lesvos facing arson charges after she self-immolated in the eastern Aegean island’s temporary migrant camp on February 21 was released from detention on Friday on the the condition that she doesn’t leave the country.

Her hearing took place at the hospital where she is still being treated for burns on her arms, legs and back.

The defense attorneys for the 27-year-old claimed that the charge of intentional arson was not substantiated.

They stressed that fire was immediately extinguished by other asylum seekers before the fire service arrived and did not spread to other tents, while no one else was placed in harm’s way.

The woman set herself on fire in frustration after learning that her request for family relocation to Germany would be delayed. She told the court her family’s relocation to Germany was her “only ray of light.”