New virus infections expected to top 2,000 on Tuesday

Greek health authorities may report more than 2,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, according to information.

The last time new cases topped the 2,000 mark was on February 23, when the country confirmed 2,111.

The rise in infections confirms the upward trend recorded in Greece and in particular in the wider region of Athens in the past few weeks, which is also reflected in the number of intubated patients. 

On Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 406 intubations in its daily bulletin.

