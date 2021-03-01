capital-s-hospitals-struggling-with-rising-covid-admissions

Hospitals in Attica continue to struggle under the weight of the region’s daily Covid patient intake and rising intubations, as the number of new infections in the capital showed no signs of abating on Monday.

Health authorities on Monday announced that 406 people are being treated in ICUs across the country, the first time since January 5 that the number has exceeded 400. Moreover, several hospitals, including some of the capital’s largest such as Evangelismos and Attiko, have reached capacity.

Attica also continues to report a proportionately significant number of new infections. Out of the 1,176 cases reported on Monday, 553 were in the region. Thessaloniki is also feeling the pressure with 111 new cases, as is Achaia in the northwestern Peloponnese with 81.

Responding to pressure on hospitals, the Health Ministry has said that it plans to convert regular care units and non-Covid intensive care units into specialized Covid ICU units, with the aim of reaching 340 ICU beds for Covid patients in Attica.