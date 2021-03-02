NEWS PANDEMIC

Virus infections shoot up to 2,353; 422 patients intubated

The number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections announced by Greek health authorities registered a new jump on Tuesday, shooting up to 2,353, a record number for 2021.

Overall infections in the country rose to 194,582, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

The data showed 23 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,557.

The total number of intubated patients rose further to 422 (median age was 68) from 406 on Monday, while 1,364 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 3,687,088 PCR tests and 1,627,965 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.

