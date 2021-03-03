NEWS

Lignadis’ lawyer decries handling of the case by Greek justice system

[InTime News]

The lawyer of the jailed former National Theater director Dimitris Lignadis filed a report on Wednesday with the Supreme Court chief prosecutor and its president decrying what he has described as the omissions and shortcomings of the procedures that were followed regarding the arrest of his client, who is accused of raping two minors.

In his report, Alexis Kougias singled out the prosecutors who conducted the preliminary investigation and the investigator who issued the arrest warrant, as well as the president and members of the judicial council who canceled his request to deem the pre-trial procedure as invalid.

“Sentencing someone even for a short time to stay in prison is the most serious thing there is, especially for an innocent person. How did they make so many omissions and misinterpretations of the provisions?” he asked.

