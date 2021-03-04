police-plan-to-prevent-riots-over-koufodinas

The leadership of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) has a plan to prevent and deal with riots of the kind that erupted in December 2008 in case the situation with jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who is on a hunger strike, goes south.

This likelihood of large-scale riots reminiscent of those over the fatal shooting of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos by a police officer, are not being ruled out given the spree of arson attacks and the demonstrations and rallies that have taken place during the past seven weeks in solidarity with Koufodinas, who is demanding a prison transfer. He is currently being treated in an intensive care unit at a hospital in central Greece, with his condition rapidly deteriorating.

As part of the plan, vigilance teams have already been set up, while police officers who are not on duty will also be put on 24-hour standby. It also foresees a significant mobilization of DIAS motorcycle units.

Police have been instructed to prevent situations similar to those of December 2008, when, due to the general unrest, extensive looting and vandalism took place.

Meanwhile, Koufodinas’ lawyer Ioanna Kourtovik announced Wednesday that she will submit a request to the Court of First Instance in the city of Lamia for the suspension of her client’s sentence, citing his failing health.

Koufodinas, who is serving 11 life sentences for his part in the murders of the now-defunct terrorist group November 17, started his hunger strike on January 8. “The General Secretariat for Anti-Crime Policy, which violated the law, must reverse its decision and implement the law, if there is still time,” Kourtovik told ANT1 TV.

She said the Constitution and the law have been violated in the case of her client, claiming that the state has assumed a “warlike attitude” toward Koufodinas and her.