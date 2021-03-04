thessaloniki-s-wastewater-viral-load-rising-again

The viral load in the wastewater of Thessaloniki is steadily increasing, based on most recent recent sewage water analysis in the northern port city conducted by a team from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTh).

The average value of the two most recent data, on March 1 and March 2, increased by 10 percent compared to the average value of the two immediately preceding measurements on February 26, and 28.

Comparing the data from Monday and Tuesday to the corresponding measurements on Monday, February 22 and 23, the average price increased by 50 percent, giving a clearer picture of the gradual upward trend.

“Observing the daily measurements, one can see a gradual deterioration of the epidemiological picture, which is also reflected in the clinical picture, of the confirmed cases and hospital admissions,” said Nikos Papaioannou, the head of the research project, and university rector.

“The unknown factor in relation to our experience in Thessaloniki in the autumn remains the mutated and much more contagious strains of the virus, which are present in the community,” he added.

The research is being conducted in cooperation with EYATH and the Region of Central Macedonia.

[ANA-MPA]