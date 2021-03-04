greece-to-approve-astrazeneca-jab-for-people-over-65

Greece’s vaccine commission will approve in the coming days the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in people aged over 65, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The country had previously approved it for under-65s only, citing insufficient data on its effects on older people, along with other EU countries.

“It is also positive that we expect an increased number of vaccine deliveries to Greece in April, as Pfizer has confirmed that the deliveries in the next month will exceed 1 million doses,” Aristotelia Peloni said.

“Equally important is that the Eleftheria [Freedom] vaccination operation, the largest and most complex operation the Greek state has ever undertaken, is progressing smoothly and in an exemplary fashion, without significant vaccine losses,” she added in a regular briefing.