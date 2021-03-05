two-suspicious-parcels-shut-down-volos-center

Police cordoned off a key section of the downtown area of Volos in central Greece on Friday after two suspicious parcels were found by employees at the central post office.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly before noon to evacuate the multistory building where the post office is located on central Dimitriados Avenue and seal off the area.

The two parcels raised the postal workers’ suspicions because they were discovered inside the public post box and were wrapped in plastic, but did not have a sender’s or receiver’s address.

A bomb-sniffing dog that was brought to the scene did not find evidence of explosives, but the parcels were taken out of the box by a robot to be examined by experts.