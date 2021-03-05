PM, Egypt’s el-Sisi discuss developments in East Med

Against the backdrop of recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi spoke on the phone on Thursday night at the Greek leader’s initiative, according to Cairo.

Mitsotakis stressed the importance of mutual coordination, especially in the field of energy, as well as in the context of the tripartite between Egypt, Greece and Cyprus.

For his part, el-Sisi noted Cairo’s wish to strengthen economic, security, defense and energy cooperation.

The call on Thursday came amid the indirect but clear manifestation of Egypt’s intention to recognize the southern boundaries of the Turkish continental shelf, as submitted to the United Nations in November 2019. It also comes amid cooperation between Egypt and Israel to promote their liquefied natural gas and concerns about the viability of projects such as the EastMed pipeline.