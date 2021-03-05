NEWS

State of emergency declared in three areas of central Greece

state-of-emergency-declared-in-three-areas-of-central-greece
[Giorgos Kydonas/InTime News]

Civil protection authorities on Friday declared a state of emergency in Tyrnavos and Potamia in the region of Larissa and in Farkadona in neighboring Trikala in the wake of two powerful earthquakes in central Greece in as many days.

The state of emergency will be in force for six months and will entitle residents and the municipal authorities to assistance in manpower and funding to restore the damage to hundreds of homes and business, as well as to parts of the road and water networks.

The area was slammed by a 6.3-magnitude quake (revised upwards from 6 Richter) on Wednesday morning followed by another 5.9-Richter tremor on Thursday evening.

Speaking on Skai TV on Friday, seismologist Gerassimos Papadopoulos from the Institute of Geodynamics at National Observatory of Athens, said that while it is rare phenomenon, both quakes came from different sections of the same fault.

Earthquake
READ MORE
A badly damaged house is seen in Mesochori, outside Elassona, on Thursday, after Wednesday’s first big earthquake. [Giorgos Kydonas/InTime News]
NEWS

Second Larissa quake causes widespread damage

5-9-magnitude-tremor-hits-central-greece0
NEWS

5.9 magnitude tremor hits central Greece

A girl standing outside a tent, uses a blanket to stay warm after an earthquake in Damasi village, central Greece, Thursday, March 4, 2021. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP]
NEWS

Thousands spend night outdoors after powerful quake

5-2-magnitude-aftershock-strikes-central-greece-widely-felt0
NEWS

5.2-magnitude aftershock strikes central Greece, widely felt

A building in the city of Larissa has suffered damages after a strong earthquake in the region on Wednesday. [Apostolis Domalis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Authorities activate earthquake plan after strong jolt damages buildings

cavusoglu-calls-dendias-to-convey-solidarity-after-earthquake0
NEWS

Cavusoglu calls Dendias to convey solidarity after earthquake