NEWS

5.9 magnitude tremor hits central Greece

5-9-magnitude-tremor-hits-central-greece

A 5.9 magnitude tremor hit the area of Elassona, in central Greece, Thursday night.

The earthquake occurred at 8:38 pm local, according to revised data from the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The epicenter of the new quake is 16 kilometers southwest of the town of Elassona, the same area that produced a 6-magnitude earthquake Wednesday and dozens of strong aftershocks. The depth of the epicenter is estimated at 10 kilometers.

The new earthquake was felt in Thessaloniki, to the north, and as far as Athens, to the south and Patras, in southwestern Greece. The tremor lasted for quite a while, according to people in the area. No injuries or damage have been reported yet.

Earthquake
READ MORE
A girl standing outside a tent, uses a blanket to stay warm after an earthquake in Damasi village, central Greece, Thursday, March 4, 2021. [Vaggelis Kousioras/AP]
NEWS

Thousands spend night outdoors after powerful quake

5-2-magnitude-aftershock-strikes-central-greece-widely-felt0
NEWS

5.2-magnitude aftershock strikes central Greece, widely felt

A building in the city of Larissa has suffered damages after a strong earthquake in the region on Wednesday. [Apostolis Domalis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Authorities activate earthquake plan after strong jolt damages buildings

cavusoglu-calls-dendias-to-convey-solidarity-after-earthquake0
NEWS

Cavusoglu calls Dendias to convey solidarity after earthquake

[Apostolis Domalis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Tetraplegic man rescued after quake in central Greece

People gather in the square of the city of Larissa after the strong earthquake that hit the area on Wednesday. [Apostolis Domalis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Strong quake strikes central Greece; felt in wider region