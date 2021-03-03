NEWS

5.2-magnitude aftershock strikes central Greece, widely felt

A new strong aftershock of 5.2 magnitude has occurred in central Greece, near the city of Larissa.

The new tremor occurred at 8:24 pm local (1824GMT), according to Athens Geodynamic Institute.

It is in the same area where a 6-magnitude quake struck soon after noon Wednesday.

The tremor was felt as far as Athens and Patras.

Authorities say more than 30 houses have been damaged in the city of Elassona, and in some cases the fire service had to pull people from the rubble.

Since the main quake struck at 12:16 pm, there have been 2 aftershocks of 5.0 magnitude or more, 8 with magnitudes 4.0-4.9 and 27 with magnitudes 3.0-3.9, according to Athens Geodynamic Institute data.

