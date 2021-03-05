ten-people-detained-during-athens-rally-for-jailed-terrorist

Ten individuals were detained during a rally by supporters of convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, held in central Athens on Friday, the police reported.

Minor tension was sparked when some 300 people refused to disperse, and police used a water cannon.

Koufodinas is facing kidney failure at the Lamia Hospital, the management said on Friday, as doctors are medically intervening to “deal with the consequences of the patient’s persistent refusal to eat or receive liquids.”

[ANA-MPA]