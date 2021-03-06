NEWS

Scientists expect more aftershocks in central Greece

A collapsed church in Mesochori in central Greece .[Intime News]

Scientists are waiting a couple of days to further clarify the source of the powerful earthquake, measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale, which struck Tyrnavos and Potamia in Larissa and Farkadona in neighboring Trikala on Thursday night.

A day earlier the area was jolted by a 6.3-magnitude quake.

Regardless of whether the 5.9 temblor was an aftershock or an earthquake from another fault, 520 homes in villages of Tyrnavos were deemed uninhabitable.

“It’s a given that post-earthquake activity will be long, at least for 4-5 months, so the best solution is to move earthquake-stricken families to containers,” the director of the Greek Geodynamic Institute, Akis Tselentis, told Kathimerini.

