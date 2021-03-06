Koufodinas’ son among several remanded during Athens protest rally

A participant of the pro-Koufodinas rally addresses riot officers on Syntagma Square, in Athens, on Saturday. [InTime News]

The son of convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas was remanded in custody on Saturday after clashes broke out during a downtown Athens rally in support of the hunger-striking November 17 hitman.

According to preliminary reports, Ektoras Koufodinas is among several protesters who have been remanded and face possible arrest.

The rally is one of several held in recent days in response to the deteriorating health of Dimitris Koufodinas, 62, who has been on a protracted hunger strike since January in demand that he be transferred to the capital’s Korydallos Prison.