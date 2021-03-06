NEWS

Supreme Court intervenes after judges’ union statements

supreme-court-intervenes-after-judges-union-statements

The leadership of the Supreme Court issued a statement on Friday that was seen as an indirect but clear condemnation of the position expressed last week by the Union of Judges and Prosecutors, which had called on the state to change its stance with regard to jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, who is on hunger strike, and to essentially back down.

“Justice is expressed exclusively through its decisions,” said the statement issued by the president and prosecutor of the Supreme Court, Angeliki Aleiferopoulou and Vasilis Pliotas, referring to the call by the union’s presidency, which has also drawn strong reactions from dozens of judges.

The intervention by the leadership of the judiciary – in what was a first – also marks an attempt to demarcate the scope and limits of judges’ union discourse. It also sought to emphasize that the judiciary’s institutional function is to speak through its decisions.

Justice
READ MORE
hunger-striking-terrorist-resuscitated-after-kidney-failure-hospital-says0
NEWS

Hunger-striking terrorist resuscitated after kidney failure, hospital says

[InTime News]
HUNGER STRIKE

Supreme Court weighs in on Koufodinas controversy

Protesters are gathered in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square during a rally in support of hunger-striking terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas, in Athens, on Thursday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Koufodinas appeal rejected as he enters 58th day of hunger strike

[InTime News]
NEWS

Court rejects Koufodinas appeal for commuted sentence

koufodinas-lawyer-to-seek-suspension-of-sentence-citing-health-reasons0
NEWS

Koufodinas’ lawyer to seek suspension of sentence citing health reasons

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Former National Theater director’s lawyer threatens to file suits