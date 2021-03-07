NEWS

More than 2,000 violations of lockdown terms found Sat; 23 arrests

Greek police have upped their inspections for violations of the lockdown.

On Saturday alone, there were 71,177 checks across the country, including 6,387 at Athens International Airport. In those checks, there were 2,025 violations, more than 80% (1,627) for unauthorized movement, 304 for no use of masks and 91 for illegal operation of stores or other sorts of businesses that were supposed to be shut. Under the latter provision, 23 individuals were arrested.

