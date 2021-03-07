NEWS PANDEMIC

Coronavirus: 1,142 new cases, 53 deaths

Greek health authorities have announced 1,142 new coronavirus cases over the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Sunday. There were also 53 deaths. 

The reduced number of cases is due exclusively to the lower number of tests conducted. Positive tests for the coronavirus were 4.66% of all tests conducted, compared to 4.33% in the previous 24 hours.

Slightly less than half the cases (569) were detected in the capital region and 130 the country’s second largest city.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, there have been 205,120 confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,758 deaths in Greece.

