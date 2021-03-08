Chrysochoidis: ‘No excuse for police violence’

Reacting to allegations of police misconduct during an operation at the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni on Sunday, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis on Monday pledged that any offences will be dealt with by criminal prosecution and disciplinary action.

“There is no excuse for police violence. We stand absolutely firm in this,” Chrysochoidis said, adding that authorities are awaiting the conclusions of an internal police investigation.

The investigation was launched after videos uploaded on several websites on Sunday showed peaceful citizens arguing with police and suddenly being thrown to the ground and attacked with batons.

A police statement earlier on Sunday said that a motorcycle patrol investigating reports of lockdown violations were set upon by a group of 30 people who injured two police officers.

The videos sparked a protest rally later on Sunday.

The head of the Athens Prosecutor’s Office, Sotiria Papageorgakopoulou, on Monday ordered a preliminary investigation into reports of police misconduct.