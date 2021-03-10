mask-denier-teacher-arrested-on-lesvos

A teacher on the island of Lesvos who refused to wear a mask during lessons was arrested on Wednesday after a complaint was filed against her by the high school principal. At the order of the Mytilene Prosecutor’s Office, police officers went to the school and arrested her.

Teachers from other schools also testified against her, complaining that she also refused to wear a mask at the other schools where she works, and encouraged her students to do the same. The teacher was later released pending trial for violating safety protocols to contain the spread of the coronavirus.