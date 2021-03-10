NEWS

82 more recognized refuges relocated to Germany

Another 82 recognized refugees flew on Wednesday from Mytilene on the island of Lesvos to Hannover, Germany within the context of the relocation program that is being implemented by the Migration Ministry in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, with funding from the European Commission. It was the third such transfer to Germany as part of the program.

A total of 426 recognized refugees have flown from Mytilene in the last 20 days. As provided by the agreement between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 1,553 refugees will be relocated from Greece to Germany.

