greece-high-in-crime-reporting

Greece was second in 2019 in the European Union with regard to the share of people reporting crime, violence or vandalism in their local area, according to the EU’s statistical agency, Eurostat.

With 16.9%, Greece was behind Bulgaria with 20.2%, and slightly ahead of the Netherlands with 16.3%.

The lowest rates were observed in Croatia at 2.7%, Lithuania at 3.2% and Poland at 4.4%.

Overall, 11% of the population of the 27 EU member-states reported experiencing a problem related to crime, violence or vandalism in their local area.

This percentage, according to Eurostat, has been gradually decreasing since reaching its highest level in 2013, at 14%.