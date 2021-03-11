Israeli national arrested for ‘suspicious activity’ near ruling party’s HQ

An Israeli national was arrested early Thursday morning as there were suspicions that he filmed the building housing the headquarters of New Democracy.

The 22-year-old man was seen on his motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon near the ruling party’s offices on Pireos Street, according to information. Authorities deemed his activity suspicious and launched a manhunt.

After several hours, he was located and arrested by police at 2 a.m. No further details were released about the incident.

The man is working legally in the country at a multinational company which is near New Democracy’s offices.

Both police and the country’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) are involved in investigating the case.