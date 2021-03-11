Two more arrested in connection with officer’s beating

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, on March 9. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

Two more people have been arrested by counter-terrorism police for the violent beating of a police officer on the sidelines of a protest march in the suburb of Nea Smyrni last Tuesday.

One of the suspects is believed to be a hooligan and the other a member of an anarchist group, according to information.

The victim, a member of the DIAS motorcycle-riding unit, was at the scene of a protest march against police brutality when he was pushed off his motorcycle and subsequently beaten in the head by a several people before his colleagues managed to reach him.

The victim is being treated in a military hospital for his injuries but his life is not at risk.

On Wednesday, police arrested the man they believe pushed a officer off his motorcycle. He is identified as a 30-year-old Greek Iraqi who was arrested in a warehouse in the town of Magoula, western Attica, where he works. He has a previous drug-related arrest.

Authorities have also arrested a 22-year-old man from the southern suburb of Glyfada in connection with the beating. The suspect went to a police station after the clashes to report that his wallet had been stolen at the scene of the attack. Officers found contradictions in his story and after further investigation they identified him as one of the suspects. He has no criminal record and is described as a “football fan.”

A total of sixteen people have been arrested over the attack.