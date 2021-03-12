italian-house-ratifies-sea-border

Italy’s Parliament Friday approved the bill for the delimitation of maritime zones with Greece in the first reading.

The bill was passed with 273 votes in favor and none against.

The relevant agreement had been signed between the two countries in Athens on June 9, 2020, according to the Agenzia Nova news agency.

The Italian agency said that the parliamentary act stated that the fundamental rule of the agreement is Article 1, which defines the maritime border between Italy and Greece.

The agreement, it said, is based not only on the demarcation line of the continental shelf set in an agreement signed in 1977, but also on the coordinates calculated according to the WGS 84 method.