nd-proposes-house-probe-into-former-syriza-minister

Ruling New Democracy submitted a proposal to Parliament on Tuesday for the establishment of a pre-investigation committee to probe the possible criminal accountability of former SYRIZA minister Nikos Pappas with regard to a TV license competition conducted by the previous government, and the involvement of businessman Christos Kalogritsas.

The proposal concerns the offenses of bribery and breach of duty by Pappas, then digital policy minister. It is expected to be officially announced today in a plenary session, while a debate and vote will take place after 10 days. A majority of 151 members is required for the committee’s establishment.

The bribery charges concern 3 million euros that Kalogritsas allegedly received, at the behest of Pappas, from a company for his participation in the TV license competition. The breach of duty changes concerns Pappas’ handling of the competition procedure.