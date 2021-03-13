kathimerini-and-skai-office-building-attacked

A group of unidentified assailants launched improvised Molotov cocktails at the New Faliro office building shared by Kathimerini and the SKAI television channel in the early hours of Saturday morning. The attack was carried out by a group of 3-5 hooded persons and a total of 5 Molotov cocktails were thrown at the building, with two crashing against the outer wall and three landing within the building’s grounds. Νo damages have been reported.

“An attack on the media is an attack on the freedom of speech, a basic tenet of Democracy” said government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni. This sentiment was echoed by the spokesperson of the ruling New Democracy party Tasos Gaitanis who stated that “the attack on SKAI is another attempt to intimidate and halt free speech.”

The police detained a number of individuals in the area, but it remains unclear if these are related to the attack.