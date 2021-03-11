NEWS NEA SMYRNI

Investigation into police officer attack widens

investigation-into-police-officer-attack-widens
[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The arrest on Thursday of two suspects, aged 22 and 23, expanded the scope of the investigation into Tuesday night’s attack on a police officer during a riot in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni.

Investigators are closely questioning another 22-year-old male suspect whose wallet was reportedly found at the scene of the incident, as well as a 30-year-old Greek-Iranian who was allegedly pointed out by a witness as being the one who started the attack.

The 30-year-old has proclaimed his innocence and asked that his mobile phone records are checked to ascertain that he was nowhere near the scene of the riot on Tuesday night. His lawyer, meanwhile, claims that the witness who spoke out against him has a personal grudge against his client.

More than a dozen suspects are being questioned in connection with the attack on the police officer, who was pulled of his motorcycle and set on by mob during rioting on the sidelines of a protest rally against an earlier incident of police violence in the residential suburb’s main square.

The 27-year-old police officer sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body that required hospital treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators, meanwhile, are exploring the possibility that Tuesday’s riot was organized by soccer hooligans following numerous leads on social media indicating that four rival fan clubs may have joined forces briefly for an orchestrated attack on the police.

Crime
READ MORE
greece-high-in-crime-reporting0
NEWS

Greece high in crime reporting

syriza-pm-knew-about-hooligan-threat-but-blamed-main-opposition-for-violence0
NEWS

SYRIZA: PM knew about hooligan threat but blamed main opposition for violence

Policemen gather around their injured colleague after an attack by protesters during clashes in Athens, on March 9, 2021. [Aggelos Barai/AP]
NEWS

Hooligans behind Athens suburb clashes

israeli-national-arrested-for-suspicious-activity-near-ruling-party-s-hq0
NEWS

Israeli national arrested for ‘suspicious activity’ near ruling party’s HQ

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration against a police crackdown on gatherings, in Athens, Greece, on March 9. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Two more arrested in connection with officer’s beating

two-afghan-youths-get-five-years-for-moria-fire0
NEWS

Two Afghan youths get five years for Moria fire