Spate of attacks at ATMs, cars overnight

The series of arson attacks on ATMs and cars took place in the wider region of Athens early Friday morning, media reported.

Unidentified assailants used a homemade explosive device to detonate a bank machine in Neos Kosmos at 2 a.m. on Friday. Half an hour later, a cash machine was set alight outside a bank in Patissia.

They were followed by an attempted arson of an ATM on Dekeleias Avenue in Nea Halkidona.

At the same time, two cars were burned in Keratsini and Holargos. 

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
