government-spokesperson-warns-of-difficult-ten-days-ahead

Government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni spoke on Saturday about the possibility of new measures by the government to contain the recent spike in new Covid cases. Peloni warned that the next ten to fourteen days will be difficult and stated that any potential government decision will be a result of thorough monitoring of the epidemiological situation and close consultation with the scientific experts advising the government.

“Unfortunately, we are still in the midst of this unprecedented crisis and it seems that we have ten to fourteen difficult days ahead of us. We must wait and see how the situation develops, hoping that we are approaching the end of this unprecedented adventure” she said.

However, Peloni was optimistic about the government’s vaccination drive. She mentioned that the rate of severe hospitalization in vaccinated age groups has already begun to decrease. Peloni said that the vaccination program will continue, with vulnerable groups being introduced to the vaccination process over the next few days and with the 70-74 and 65-69 age groups to follow. She predicted that by the end of April all Greek citizens over 60 or in a vulnerable group will have been received at least one vaccine dose.

Peloni stressed the importance placed by the government on opening the retail sector which she described as a safe outlet for Greeks. Speaking to the MEGA television station, the spokesperson mentioned that if developments allow it, the retail sector will be the first to re-open, praising the conduct of both retailers and customers.