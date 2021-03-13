joint-united-states-greek-military-exercises-in-the-mediterranean

The presence of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean has provided the Hellenic Armed Forces with the opportunity to conduct several exercises with their American counterparts. The Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) stated that, among others, it has planned aeronautical exercises with the American forces. The joint exercises will not only increase the combat capabilities of the unites involved but will increase interoperability between the two allies.

“The participation of the Hellenic Armed Forces in this operation proves the important role held by Greece and the United States in the defense and security of the wider region of the Mediterranean and the Middle East, especially in the framework of the updated Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement” stated the press release by the GEETHA.

As part of these exercises, the Hellenic Navy frigate “Psara” was embedded with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG). Two Hellenic Navy submarines and several fighter aircraft will also participate in the exercises.