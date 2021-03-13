Coronavirus: 2,512 new cases, 52 deaths

Greek health authorities have announced 2,512 new cases of the coronavirus over the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday. There were also 52 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators, 545, is still quite high, testing the capacity of the National Health System.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 219,521 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, along with 7,038 deaths.

Government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni warned Saturday that the next ten to fourteen days will be difficult; however, she was optimistic about the government’s vaccination drive. She mentioned that the rate of severe hospitalization in vaccinated age groups has already begun to decrease. Peloni said that the vaccination program will continue, with vulnerable groups being vaccinate over the next few days and with the 70-74 and 65-69 age groups to follow. She predicted that by the end of April all Greek citizens over 60 or in a vulnerable group will have been received at least one vaccine dose.