Suspect in policeman’s beating jailed pending trial

A 23 year old man accused of being part of a group that attacked and seriously injured a motorcycle patrol policeman last Tuesday will be jailed pending trial, an examining magistrate and a prosecutor decided Saturday.

The man is accused of attempted murder.

A 22-year-old who, like the other suspect, gave a deposition Saturday, was let go, as his involvement in the beating was not proven; he still face charges stemming from the clashes that occurred with police at a protest against police violence. He must present himself regularly to a police precinct, cannot travel abroad and had to post a bail of €1,000.