NEWS

Suspect in policeman’s beating jailed pending trial

suspect-in-policeman-amp-8217-s-beating-jailed-pending-trial

A 23 year old man accused of being part of a group that attacked and seriously injured a motorcycle patrol policeman last Tuesday will be jailed pending trial, an examining magistrate and a prosecutor decided Saturday.

The man is accused of attempted murder.

A 22-year-old who, like the other suspect, gave a deposition Saturday, was let go, as his involvement in the beating was not proven; he still face charges stemming from the clashes that occurred with police at a protest against police violence. He must present himself regularly to a police precinct, cannot travel abroad and had to post a bail of €1,000.

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Kathimerini and SKAI office building attacked

[Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
NEA SMYRNI RIOT

Chief suspect in police officer attack to testify on Saturday

athens-nightclub-raided-for-defying-covid-restrictions0
NEWS

Athens nightclub raided for defying Covid restrictions

[Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

PM, opposition leader accuse each other of fostering division

mitsotakis-tsipras-to-cross-swords-on-police-violence-on-friday0
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Tsipras to cross swords on police violence on Friday

spate-of-attacks-at-atms-cars-overnight0
NEWS

Spate of attacks at ATMs, cars overnight