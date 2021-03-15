family-of-23-year-old-athens-crash-victim-donate-organs

The family of a 23-year-old man who was pronounced clinically dead after his motorcycle was hit by a car in downtown Athens last week said that they have decided to donate his organs.

“I told myself that he was such a good boy and always gave to others, so he should give his organs,” the young man’s mother told Alpha television on Sunday after doctors at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital pronounced him clinically dead.

Speaking to the same broadcaster, his sister, meanwhile, appealed to the public for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Friday on the corner of Vassilissis Sofias Avenue and Academias Street, in front of the side entrance to Parliament.

According to reports, the 23-year-old motorcyclist was driving up from Syntagma Square when he was hit by a car turning into Parliament across the northbound lane.

New Democracy lawmaker Dora Bakoyannis admitted on social media later that the car was part of her security detail, though she was not in it at the time of the crash as she was attending a session in Parliament.

The police officer has been suspended pending an investigation into his actions.