cargo-ships-towed-to-safety-after-colliding-off-kythira-coast

Two dry bulks carriers loaded with steel and fertilizer have been towed to safety to the bay of Neapoli in Laconia in the southeastern Peloponnese after colliding off the coast of Kythira on Saturday, according to reports on Monday.

The Liberian-flagged Kiveli, en route to Bulgaria carrying more than 36,000 metric tons of fertilizer, crashed with its prow midship into the Maltese-flagged Afina I, which was loaded with steel destined for Spain, about 10 nautical miles off the Greek island.

No injuries were reported, though both ships reportedly took on water.

The ships were surrounded by pollution barriers to prevent any spillage and towed to safety in a large-scale operation by the Greek coast guard.