NEWS SHIPPING

Cargo ships towed to safety after colliding off Kythira coast

cargo-ships-towed-to-safety-after-colliding-off-kythira-coast

Two dry bulks carriers loaded with steel and fertilizer have been towed to safety to the bay of Neapoli in Laconia in the southeastern Peloponnese after colliding off the coast of Kythira on Saturday, according to reports on Monday.

The Liberian-flagged Kiveli, en route to Bulgaria carrying more than 36,000 metric tons of fertilizer, crashed with its prow midship into the Maltese-flagged Afina I, which was loaded with steel destined for Spain, about 10 nautical miles off the Greek island.

No injuries were reported, though both ships reportedly took on water.

The ships were surrounded by pollution barriers to prevent any spillage and towed to safety in a large-scale operation by the Greek coast guard.

READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Family of 23-year-old Athens crash victim donate organs

Families fly their kites at the top of Yedi Koule Fortress in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, on Clean Monday. [Dimitris Tosidis/InTime News]
COVID MEASURES

Lockdown restrictions stand for Clean Monday holiday

coronavirus-1-626-new-cases-53-deaths0
PANDEMIC

Coronavirus: 1,626 new cases, 53 deaths

virus-strains-not-invincible-if-safety-measures-observed0
COVID-19

Virus strains not invincible if safety measures observed

The island of Ano Koufonisi, seen in a file photo.
NEWS

Large parts of Aegean isles designated as forestland

jailed-terrorist-koufodinas-ends-hunger-strike-thanks-supporters0
NEWS

Jailed terrorist Koufodinas ends hunger strike, thanks supporters