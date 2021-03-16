NEWS

Fatal crash involving MP’s escort vehicle under investigation

Traffic police are examining footage of the fatal road accident that occurred on Friday at the entrance of the Greek Parliament between a 23-year-old motorcyclist and a vehicle belonging to the police escort of New Democracy lawmaker Dora Bakoyannis.

A relevant source has hinted to Kathimerini that the driver of the escort vehicle was responsible for the accident as the young man, who suffered fatal brain injuries, had the right of way. According to a police statement, the accident took place at 12.25 p.m. on Friday outside the side entrance of the Parliament, next to flower shops on Vasilissis Sofias Avenue.

Apart from the extensive forensic investigation, the same source said that a taxi driver who allegedly witnessed the accident is expected to testify today as part of the preliminary investigation.

The case file will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide on further action.

Bakoyannis, who is also the sister of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has expressed her deep sorrow, while the victim’s mother announced that she will donate his organs.

