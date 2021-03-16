demolitions-in-forestland-suspended-by-ministry

The Environment Ministry has decided to suspend plans to knock down properties that were illegally built in forestland, citing complications created by the coronavirus pandemic, Kathimerini has learned.

The decision comes days after an amendment tabled in Parliament suspended the demolition of illegal constructions in coastal zones, on lakesides and riverbanks until October 31 – for the same reason.

Alexandros Chrimatopoulos, owner of Alexandrou AEVTEE, one of the biggest demolition contractors in Greece, told Kathimerini the company had been contracted to demolish 44 illegal constructions in coastline areas and another 16 in forest areas. But just before work was about to begin on an illegally built structure in Fyli, northwestern Athens, they were told to turn off the machines.

“The Education Ministry sent us a document to stop the demolition because of coronavirus,” he said.