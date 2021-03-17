dendias-says-willing-to-meet-with-turkish-counterpart

As exploratory contacts between Athens and Ankara resumed Tuesday, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said he was prepared to meet with his Turkish counterpart.

“I am willing to meet with my Turkish counterpart and friend Mevlut Cavusoglu. In order to be meaningful, however, such a meeting would have to take place in the right atmosphere,” Dendias said after talks with the Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Minister Riyad Al Malki in Athens.

Commenting on the exploratory contacts, Dendias said he was hopeful they would help establish “common ground” on the sole bilateral dispute between Greece and Turkey, i.e. exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf delineation in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

He added that Greece would respond to Turkey’s unilateral claims “via diplomacy.”