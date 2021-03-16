NEWS CORONAVIRUS

Vaccination committee backs continued use of AstraZeneca

Greece’s National Vaccination Committee backed the continued use of the AstraZenca vaccine against the novel coronavirus, upholding the recommendations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

In an announcement following an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the committee concluded that reports of “isolated incidents of thromboembolic events” do not merit interrupting the momentum of Greece’s vaccination program at this time.

Greece’s vaccination agency and its Organization for Medicines (EOF) are “continuously monitoring” the evaluations of the vaccine’s risk being produced by the EMA and the WHO, it added.

Tuesday’s meeting was convened after the vaccine was pulled from the Covid inoculation programs of several European Union countries over recent days following reports of blood-clotting among people who had received the jab.

