Shorter weekend curfew, fewer movement curbs mulled

Scrapping the stricter weekend curfew and restrictions on movement for exercise are among the immediate steps for easing lockdown fatigue that Greece’s committee of experts on the coronavirus are expected to discuss on Wednesday as the government seeks to gradually lift restrictions that have been in place in many parts of the country since November.

“We cannot overlook the fact that there is an enormous amount of fatigue in society and that some release valves are essential,” government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told Alpha radio on Tuesday, expressing the administration’s desire to begin easing curbs.

Essentially, the idea is to do away with stricter restrictions that were imposed in recent weeks in areas on hard lockdown, including Attica. This may include a measure preventing people from driving outside their area of residence to take exercise and another extending the curfew on weekends from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. instead of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. as it is Monday through Friday.

According to sources, the committee will also discuss the possible reopening of hair and beauty salons as of next Monday, with other parts of the retail sector following a week later if coronavirus figures allow it.