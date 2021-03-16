nd-distances-itself-from-mep-s-vote-on-abortion-rights

Greece’s ruling party distanced itself from one of its MEPs on Tuesday over his vote against women’s right to abortion in a motion submitted at the European Parliament last week, saying that his views “do not express those of the party or its leader.”

New Democracy’s Stelios Kympouropoulos approved a proposed amendment submitted by the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), which stated that “every human being has the inherent right to life and that the human life of the child must always be protected, starting from the moment of conception.”

This means that women should not be allowed the right to choose whether to continue a pregnancy or not.

“ND has a clear position, expressed firmly and over time, on the right of women to abortion. This issue has been resolved for Greek society for decades,” the party said in a press release on Tuesday.

“It is obvious that Mr Stelios Kympouropoulos’ vote does not express the party or its president,” it added.