Greek ID card holders can now register loss online

Greek identity card holders will be able to notify the authorities of any potential card loss online, through the government platform gov.gr, starting on Tuesday.

After the declaration is made, the appropriate police authority will then proceed to cancel the missing card.

The holder’s gov.gr account inbox will automatically receive an official statement confirming the loss until the ID card is replaced, which will also be visible to other government bodies.

After logging in, the holder will click on “Everyday life of citizens” tab and then choose “Citizen details and identification papers” to submit the declaration.

The move is part of a wider government effort to digitize many bureaucratic processes and streamline civil services. 

